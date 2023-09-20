Raising Cane’s, Mister Carwash, coming to Apple Valley in the future Sprouts Shopping Center

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Raising Cane’s and Mister Carwash will be tenants at a future shopping center that will be anchored by a Sprouts Grocery Store in Apple Valley.

The new development will be located on the south side of Bear Valley Road, approximately 900 feet from Apple Valley Road at the previously announced 39,743 square-foot shopping center that will include a grocery, a multi-tenant retail shop with a drive-through, two drive-through restaurant pads, and a carwash.

Rendering of the new Sprouts that will be developed, along with Mister Carwash and Raising Cane’s.

Newport Beach-based Wood Investment Companies Inc., a leading California commercial real estate investment and management company specializing in retail, received approval for the overall project during a Planning Commission meeting held on August 2.

This proposal includes a tentative parcel map to subdivide a total of 8.25 acres into five (5) parcels and a remainder parcel of approximately 13 acres will remain vacant and undistributed, according to submitted documents.

Rendering of the commercial/retail suites.

The development includes a 23,256 square-foot Sprouts grocery store, a 5,381 square-foot Mister carwash, a 3,546 square-foot Raising Cane’s restaurant with a drive-through, a 2,500 square-foot restaurant with a drive-through, a 5,060 square-foot commercial/retail building with four attached suites, including a speculative restaurant with a drive-through.

With the exception of Sprouts, Mister Carwash, and Raising Canes, the uses for most of the buildings have not been identified.

Rendering of the new Raising Cane’s in Apple Valley (Courtesy: Town of Apple Valley)

The location is flat and primarily vacant with the exception of an existing single-family residence with an ancillary shed in the northwestern corner of the site that is proposed to be demolished.

The project will extend the existing raised median along Bear Valley Road to the east of the intersection of Flying Feather Road and Bear Valley Road.

For increased safety, the design will restrict left turns in and out of Flying Feather Road.

“Access to the people that use us gets killed if there’s only a right turn out,” stated Paul Bruno, owner of Dog’s Day Inn Boarding and Grooming located at 19575 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308.

Bruno advocated for a left-turn and right-turn solution for vehicles that enter Flying Feather.

Site map of the new multi-tenant shopping center.

However, a spokesperson for the project said the design is to enhance safety.

“It’s a safety issue with us, we’ve had fatalities,” stated the representative, citing that there have been 8 fatalities in front of the nearby El Pollo Loco.

“There’s always a balance between safety and convenience, as convenience goes up, safety goes down, if you go higher safety, convenience goes down,” stated the project representative.

The project will result in off-site improvements that will include the construction of the curb, gutter, sidewalk, landscaping, streetlights, and trees along the frontages of Bear Valley Road to the north, Apple Bear Road to the west, and Flying Feather Road to the east.

There is no date set for project completion at this time.

