Hot Rod Halloween event on October 30th at Hesperia Civic Plaza Park

HESPERIA, Calif. — Hesperia Recreation and Park District’s Hot Rod Halloween is back! Sponsored by T-Mobile, this year’s event will be on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Hesperia Civic Plaza Park, 15833 Smoke Tree Street from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is free to our community, and there will be a car show, carnival games, food and craft vendors, the High-D Boys performing live and of course CANDY! Extra candy will be supplied by High Desert Second Chance.

Interested in entering your car in the car show? Bring your spookiest hot rod for a chance to win the Halloween decorating contest! Car check-in will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the registration fee is $20.00 per car. The Pre-Registration form is available at HesperiaParks.com, or can be done by cash only on the day of the event. All proceeded from the car show will go toward Hesperia Area Recreation District Foundation’s Rick Novack High School Scholarship.

Vendors! Applications are open now until October 22, 2021. The fee is $32.00 for profit booths and $8.00 for nonprofit booths. Don’t miss out on this family friendly community event!

We would also like to thank our candy sponsors, John’s Plumbing and Rooter, G & M Automotive, Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, and The Woodall Group Inc.

