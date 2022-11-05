All News
HOPE Team Reaches Out to Unhoused Individuals in Hesperia Connecting Many with Services and Resources
HESPERIA, Calif. — On Friday, November 4th, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Community Service & Reentry Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Hesperia.
The goal of the operation was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and other social services.
During the operation, the HOPE Team located twelve encampments and spoke to twenty-two homeless individuals, of which twenty were referred to assistance programs and nine were given direct assistance.
Four individuals were determined to be eligible for housing programs, completed housing documents, and are now on a pathway to housing.
The team was able to provide this focused outreach due to Senate Bill 170, which provided funding to the Sheriff’s Department to support ongoing operations of this nature. The HOPE team and other aligned resources will continue operations of this type throughout the county over the next several years.
If you know of someone experiencing homelessness who is in need of services, please contact the HOPE team at 909-387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted to trauma center after a crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
33 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 22-28th
-
All News5 days ago
24 year-old man arrested after overnight pursuit in Hesperia
-
All News1 day ago
One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville
-
15 freeway6 hours ago
Hesperia Passenger Station Proposed for Cajon Pass High-Speed Rail System connecting Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga
-
All News5 hours ago
Motorcycle rider killed in solo overnight crash in Apple Valley
-
All News1 hour ago
Powerball Jackpot soars to $1.6 billion, the largest prize in world history