HOPE Team Reaches Out to Unhoused Individuals in Hesperia Connecting Many with Services and Resources

HESPERIA, Calif. — On Friday, November 4th, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Community Service & Reentry Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Hesperia.

The goal of the operation was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and other social services.

During the operation, the HOPE Team located twelve encampments and spoke to twenty-two homeless individuals, of which twenty were referred to assistance programs and nine were given direct assistance.

Four individuals were determined to be eligible for housing programs, completed housing documents, and are now on a pathway to housing.

The team was able to provide this focused outreach due to Senate Bill 170, which provided funding to the Sheriff’s Department to support ongoing operations of this nature. The HOPE team and other aligned resources will continue operations of this type throughout the county over the next several years.

If you know of someone experiencing homelessness who is in need of services, please contact the HOPE team at 909-387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org

