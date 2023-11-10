Honoring Our Heroes: Road Closures for Victorville Veterans Day Celebration

Victorville, California – In honor of Veterans Day, the City of Victorville is gearing up for its highly anticipated 27th Annual Veterans Day Celebration. This special event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, bringing together the community to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served their country.

To ensure the smooth execution of this heartfelt occasion, certain roads will be temporarily closed in Old Town Victorville. Motorists are advised to take note of the following road closures:

7th Street: Closed between Mojave Drive and B Street

Forrest Avenue: Closed between 7th Street and 8th Street

These closures will take effect from approximately 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., giving attendees ample time to enjoy the festivities without any traffic disruptions. During this period, vehicles will be prohibited from driving on or across 7th Street.

For those planning to visit Old Town Victorville on Saturday morning, it is recommended to exercise caution and consider alternate routes such as Hesperia Road.

The Veterans Day Celebration will kick off with the popular Freedom Mile Fun Run/Walk at 8:45 a.m. Starting at the corner of Tracy and 7th Street, participants will make their way northeast on 7th Street, culminating at the corner of B Street.

Following the parade, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the solemn Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the intersection of 7th Street and Forrest Avenue. The ceremony will be held in front of the Victorville Veterans Memorial, providing a poignant setting to honor the sacrifices of our servicemen and women.

An integral part of this year’s ceremony is the inclusion of a Salute to Victorville Veterans. Within the event program, attendees will find information about the veterans’ military service. Additionally, a commemorative slideshow will feature their photos, ensuring their invaluable contributions are recognized and remembered.

To further engage the audience, the ceremony will feature a compelling video showcasing Veterans from the 1960s sharing their personal military stories. The poignancy of these accounts will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on those present.

Amidst the ceremony, Members of the 18th Brigade California Cadet Corps will proudly raise the flag, symbolizing our enduring gratitude to our nation’s heroes. In addition, attendees will be treated to a stirring performance by the talented University Prep Marching Band.

Victorville’s 27th Annual Veterans Day Celebration would not be possible without the support of its generous sponsors. The event extends its deepest appreciation to Diamond Sponsor, Burrtec Waste Industries; Freedom Sponsor, Southern California Logistics Airport; Gold Sponsors, IEHP, BNSF Railway, Walmart, and El Dorado Broadcasters; Silver Sponsor, Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group; Bronze Sponsor, Green de Bortnowsky; Neighborhood Sponsor, Excel Scientific Inc.; and Friend Sponsor, T-Mobile.

The Victorville Veterans Day Celebration is a free and inclusive event, welcoming all members of the public to join in the festivities. For further details and updates, please visit the City’s website.

Copy URL URL Copied