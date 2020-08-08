Man arrested for the murder of his 30-year-old son in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Victorville man was arrested for the murder of his son, officials said.

At about 10:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, deputies responded to the 16700 block Yucca Avenue regarding to 911 calls of gunshots heard near an apartment complex, officials said.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived and detained a male, identified as Clyde Buschbaum Sr., outside of the complex.

Deputies quickly located an unresponsive male victim, outside of the apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Clyde Buschbaum Jr., was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Homicide Detectives responded to conduct the investigation and determined there was an altercation between Clyde Jr. and his father, Clyde Sr.

“At some point during the altercation, Clyde Sr. shot and killed his son outside of the apartment,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Clyde Buschbaum Sr. was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Clyde Buschbaum Sr., 49, was arrested for the murder of his son in Victorville. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

