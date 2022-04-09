All News
Homicide investigation underway on Topango Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation at a residence in the 15400 block of Topango Road in Victorville.
At about 3:20 pm, on April 8, 2022, deputies responded to the location regarding an assault.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies located the victim inside the home with life-threatening injuries.
“Emergency medical personnel arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated Rodriguez.
Homicide investigators are on scene and have not released any further information.
