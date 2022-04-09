Homicide investigation underway on Topango Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation at a residence in the 15400 block of Topango Road in Victorville.

At about 3:20 pm, on April 8, 2022, deputies responded to the location regarding an assault.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies located the victim inside the home with life-threatening injuries.

“Emergency medical personnel arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated Rodriguez.

Homicide investigators are on scene and have not released any further information.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

