Homicide investigation underway Friday morning on D Street in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead in Old Town Victorville.

It happened at about 5:30 am, on May 19, 2023, in the parking lot of a vacant building located at the corner of D Street and Fifth Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that a deceased male was located this morning.

The scene of the murder investigation is next to what appears to be an encampment located near the front of the building.

Rodriguez said nothing further was available for release just yet. Be sure to check back for updates as they become available.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)