UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed Sunday night in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.

Several residents from the Fox Fire Ranch community described hearing multiple gunshots or possible fireworks around the time of the incident.

A video captured by a surveillance camera from a nearby home was shared on the Neighbors app. In the video, you can hear the sound of rapid gunfire followed by a car speeding off. The caption was titled “drive-by shooting” and according to the description there were 2 shooters, one with a 30 magazine, and it happened at 10:45 pm.

The spokeswoman confirmed there were reports of shots heard in the area around the same time deputies were requested to the location. “However, I have not received information confirming that the deceased was shot,” stated Rodriguez.

Homicide detectives and the CSI team remained at the scene and were conducting the investigation into the morning hours of October 31, 2022.

The investigation required a hard closure of La Mesa Road between Sundown Road and Lantern Lane for several hours.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Link to Neighbors video: https://neighbors.ring.com/n/VWKEw0AiNV)

UPDATE @ 4:40 PM — The VVUHSD released a statement regarding the death of a senior and star football player at Silverado High School identified as Richard Reed.

The Victor Valley Union High School District community is shocked and saddened by the passing of Silverado High School senior Richard Reed. “This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles said. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy.” Silverado has provided grief counseling on campus for students and staff today and will continue to provide these resources for as long as they are needed. In addition to being well-known and well-liked on campus, Richard was a star football player who played offense, defense and special teams for the Hawks. Silverado has a first-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium. “Many of the players are still in shock, and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest thing from our minds,” Silverado High School Principal Heather Conkle said. “But the players are also extremely unified right now. They want to play this game for Richard.” The district is thankful to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Victorville Police Station for their ongoing partnership in the community. Detectives are investigating, and anyone with information about the incident should immediately contact the Sheriff’s Department. -VVUHSD

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.