Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a 56-year-old man was found dead inside a Victorville home.

At about 8:30 PM on Sunday, July 5, 2020, deputies from the Victorville station responded to the 11700 block of Happy Hills Lane.

When deputies arrived on scene they located the victim identified as Van McDannell, of Victorville with apparent stab wounds, officials said.

Through investigation, detectives identified the suspect to be 24-year-old Elias Jimenez who lived at the home with the victim.

On Monday, July 6th, Elias Jimenez returned to the home and was detained by deputies without incident.

Jimenez was transported to the Victorville Police Station where he was interviewed by Homicide Detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, Jimenez was transported and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective James Tebbetts, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

