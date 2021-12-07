Homicide investigation outside of Circle K in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Circle K on Mojave Drive in Victorville remains closed as of Tuesday morning while authorities conduct a homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to the business located at the corner of Village Drive at about 4:08 am, on December 7, 2021.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said that based on preliminary information, there was an altercation at the location and one person was pronounced deceased. “Homicide Investigators have responded and are conducting the investigation,” she stated.

( A skateboard and a coffee cup are among two of the items visible on the exterior sidewalk of the business. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

A witness that asked to remain anonymous told VVNG she stopped to pump gas at about 3:45 am, and saw a man outside of the business that was acting strange. Another witness reported seeing first-responders performing CPR on a black male adult on the outside of the business near the front entrance.

Deputies have blocked off the entire parking lot area of the Circle K with crime scene tape and the area remains an active investigation as of 10:00 am.

(A pick-up truck remained parked at a gas pump during the investigation. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

This is the second homicide investigation to occur in the City of Victorville within 7 hours and less than two miles apart.

The first occurred in the parking lot of Star Market at the corner of Seventh Street and Desert Knoll Drive in Victorville. VVNG reported live via FB from the scene and at this time it’s unknown if these incidents are related. Click here to watch the video.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

