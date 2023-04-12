Homicide investigation ongoing at a house on Lincoln Ave in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation at a house in Hesperia.

At about 1:00 pm, on April 12, 2023, deputies responded to the 10700 block of Lincoln Avenue and found a male victim.

Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Homicide investigators are on scene and no further information has been made available as of now,” stated Rodriguez.

According to a neighbor who did not want to be identified, the victim is a male and was stabbed by his girlfriend who was arrested at the scene.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

