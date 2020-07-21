All News
Homicide investigation inside the La Paz Townhomes in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are investigating a murder inside the La Paz Townhomes in Victorville.
It happened at about 9:22 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 14200 block of La Paz Drive.
Sheriff’s officials haven’t released any information into the on-going investigation.
At least six homicide detectives and a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) have arrived at the location and are conducting the investigation inside of a 2-story unit.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
