Homicide investigation inside the La Paz Townhomes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are investigating a murder inside the La Paz Townhomes in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:22 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 14200 block of La Paz Drive.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t released any information into the on-going investigation.

At least six homicide detectives and a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) have arrived at the location and are conducting the investigation inside of a 2-story unit.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Homicide detectives are investigating a murder inside of an apartment. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

