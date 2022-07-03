Homicide investigation begins after man found dead near Gas Line Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man with signs of foul play was found dead in the desert.

At about 3:12 pm, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies responded near the area of Gas Line Road and Rancho Road for a reported deceased male found at the location.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the Coroner Investigator responded and found signs of foul play.

Homicide investigators are on scene and conducting the investigation. Rodriguez said no further information was available for release at this time.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

