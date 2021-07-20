All News
Homicide investigation at a home in the Cypress Pointe community of Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are conducting an investigation at a home in the Cypress Pointe Community.
On July 19, 2021, at about 12:41 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 15800 block of Apache Plume Lane in Victorville.
A resident told VVNG when officers arrived they had guns drawn and forced their way into a home on the culdesac.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG this is now a homicide investigation and had no further information available for release.
Additional details will be updated as they become available.
