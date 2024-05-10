Homicide detectives investigating woman’s suspicious death in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide Detectives are investigating a woman’s suspicious death Thursday afternoon in the City of Victorville.

It happened at about 3:10 pm, on May 9, 2024, in the 16300 block of Orick Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to a possible attempted suicide.

“Upon initial investigation, the death appears to be suspicious and homicide investigators have assumed the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez the deceased is an adult female.

Multiple homicide detectives along with a CSI truck have arrived at the scene.

Orick Avenue is closed in both directions at Enramada Road.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when available.





