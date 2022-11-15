Homicide Detectives investigating death of man found at car wash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was located at a carwash in Hesperia Monday afternoon.

On November 14, 2022, at approximately 3:17 pm, Hesperia Police Department received a call referencing the discovery of deceased male found at the A1 Carwash at 14949 Bear Valley Rd. Ste C, Hesperia, CA 92345.

When Hesperia Police Department arrived onscene, they immediately transfered the investigation to the San Bernardino Homicide Division.

According to Sheriff’s Spokesperson Gloria Huerta, no further details were immediately available.

Homicide detectives investigating after the body of a man was found (Hugo C. Valdez- VVNG)

Detectives taped off the carwash, and crime scene investigators were observed photographing the interior and exterior of the car wash tunnel.

The man’s identity has not been made available at this time.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.