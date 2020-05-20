Homicide detectives investigate man’s death in Baldy Mesa

BALDY MESA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation at a property along Baldy Mesa Road in the county area of Victorville.

At about 1:44 am, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence near the corner of Baldy Mesa and 5th Street regarding an unknown problem.

Witnesses told VVNG they heard arguing between two men prior to a car speeding off. When deputies arrived they located a 50-year-old male with critical injuries and rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) photographed at least two different crime scenes on the 2-acre property and placed several evidence markers near a silver Dodge Durango.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t released any details into the on-going homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

