Homeowner shot at during attempted catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in a Spring Valley Lake neighborhood.

It happened at about 3:45 am, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacie Parks told VVNG the victim came out and confronted the two subjects who were attempting to steal his Catalytic Converter.

“One of the suspects fired rounds at the victim and the victim went back inside his home in fear for his safety,” stated Parks.

A video shared to the Neighbors/Ring website captioned ‘Shots in SVL at our house trying to steal converter” shows a man and woman walking out their front door followed by some commotion and the sound of shots fired before both are seen running back inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and sheriff’s officials told VVNG they planned to release more information later today.

UPDATE — Sheriff’s officials said the suspects were in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle when he heard the saw from inside his residence.

“The victim went outside to confront the suspects and one of them fired two rounds at the victim from a handgun,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Officials said the suspects left the residence with the catalytic converter in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Hillebrand at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

Link to video: https://neighbors.ring.com/n/OAdAljxIjz

