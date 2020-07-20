Homeless woman murdered inside Victorville motel room was self-quarantining due to COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives said they found signs of a struggle inside of a motel room where a homeless woman who decided to self-quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19 was found dead.

At about 10:42 AM on July 17th deputies responded to the Park Avenue Inn in the 15400 block of Park Ave and located 50-year-old Lori Lynn Kyler deceased inside the room.

“Through investigation, deputies believed a struggle had occurred inside the room prior to the victim’s death,” stated sheriff’s officials in a news release. Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division said they are attempting to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the incident and no arrests have been made.

VVNG learned Kyler was an employee of the High Desert Homeless Shelter and because of her health issues, she made the decision to self-quarantine for her safety. A red van driven by Kyler to the location was towed from the parking lot and returned to the shelter on Amargosa Road.

Lori Lynn Kyler is survived by her son, who just turned 18-years-old and is also a client of the homeless shelter.

In March, the state of CA launched “Project Roomkey” providing millions in emergency funds to protect and house the homeless population amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s recommended that people with chronic health conditions be separated from other people with individual living arrangements, such as private rooms at hotels and motels, per the description of the program.

The investigation is on-going and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Guerry, Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

