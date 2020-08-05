Homeless man stabbed in the back, 30-year-old arrested for attempted murder

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a homeless man in the back, officials said.

It happened on Monday, August 3, 2020, along the 14900 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

The victim is a 57-year-old homeless man who was walking through a dirt lot, between businesses, when the suspect identified as Davon Rakeem Howard ran up behind him and stabbed him with a knife, stated sheriff’spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

“The victim and suspect did not know each other and it is unknown why the suspect stabbed the victim,” stated Rodriguez. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and released a short time later.

Rodriguez said Howard is a resident of Victorville but is considered to be a transient at this time.

According to jail records, Howard is charged with PC664/187(A) Attempted Murder and is being held on a $1 Million dollar bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on August 5, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-240-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.