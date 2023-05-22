Homeless man killed and set on fire in old town Victorville, suspect arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old homeless man was arrested for murder after he allegedly killed another homeless man and set him on fire.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a person on fire in front of a vacant building, in the 16700 block of 7th Street.

Deputies arrived minutes later and confirmed a black male adult was on fire and deceased.

The victim was lying in a pool of blood, wrapped in a blanket, with several large trash bags thrown on top of him. Nearby were several large pieces of broken concrete.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Arson and Bomb Detail.

During the investigation, Robert Patty, 53, was identified as the suspect. Patty was arrested for PC 187-Murder and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Release of the 53-year-old victim’s identity is pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

