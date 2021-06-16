Homeless man arrested for vehicle burglary in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a homeless man after burglarizing a vehicle parked in a busy shopping center in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 9:13 pm, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in front of the Burlington Coat Factory located at 19131 Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the 21-year-old victim parked her vehicle at the location for several hours and upon returning she discovered her backpack, wallet, debit card, identification card, and $5,000 in cash were missing. “The victim received notification the debit card was used at a nearby gas station,” stated officials.

Through investigative means, Deputy Dare identified the suspect as Luther Wyatt, a 32-year-old parolee and known transient of Apple Valley.

Wyatt was located at about 9:40 am., on June 13th in the 20100 block of N State Highway 18, he was found to be in possession of the victim’s backpack, debit card, and identification card. Police also found he was carrying a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Wyatt was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession/purchase for sale of narcotics and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for a court appearance on June 22nd.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Cody Dare at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo Facebook)

