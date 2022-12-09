Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash.

It happened on December 7, 2022, at about 12:03 pm, at the Home Depot located on La Paz Drive in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that deputies responded regarding two subjects suspected of shoplifting.

“The suspects entered their vehicle which had expired registration. The deputies attempted a traffic stop and the driver failed to yield and lead deputies on a pursuit,” stated Blake.

According to Blake, the driver drove recklessly, made unsafe lane changes, and drove at unsafe speeds.

“The vehicle stopped and the driver fled on foot, resisted deputies’ commands, and struck a deputy in the face,” stated Blake.

Deputies were able to detain and arrest the driver, identified as Tomas Peraza a 26-year-old male of Hesperia. He was arrested for evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety and felony resisting with assault.

(Photo by Bill Barr)

