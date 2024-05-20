Hollyvale Innovation Academy Wins Best of Victorville Awards for Preschools

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hollyvale Innovation Academy preschool program has been selected five years in a row for the Best of Victorville Awards for Preschools and now qualifies for the 2024 Victorville Business Hall of Fame.

HUSD Superintendent Dave Olney said, “Hollyvale Innovation Academy’s preschool program being selected as the Best of Victorville for Preschools five years in a row exemplifies the commitment the preschool and school staff maintain to provide the best services for our preschool students. As superintendent, I am so very proud of the work they do day in and day out to take care of our youngest students and prepare them for future success.”

For the fifth year in a row, Hesperia Unified School District’s Hollyvale Innovation Academy Preschool program has won the Victor Valley Business Hall of Fame Best Preschool of the Year and now qualifies for the 2024 Victorville Business Hall of Fame.

Hollyvale Innovation Academy, located within the Golden Triangle of Victorville, California, is very proud of the accomplishment. Hollyvale Principal Adora Sayre, said “Preschool is the foundation to learning filled with sticky fingers, curious minds, and hearts wide open to the world. It is a time when friendships blossom, imaginations soar, and the seeds of lifelong learning are sown.”

Led by teacher Ms. Morales and Instructional Aides Ms. Ramos-Salazar and Ms. Staley, the program focuses on building social skills and academic learning pathways through the 6C’s of education (Communication, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Creativity, Character, and Citizenship).

The program also relies heavily on parent involvement and communication between families and program staff. Preschool teacher Susana Morales quotes Lev Vygotsky saying “A child’s play is not simply a reproduction of what he has experienced, but a creative reworking of the impressions he has acquired.”

Hollyvale opened its doors in 1993 and currently has 557 students enrolled. The Preschool program started in 2013 with 9 students and has grown to help 32 students in 2024.





