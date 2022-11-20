All News
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 9-year-old girl was critically injured after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night while out with her aunt getting dinner.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m., November 19, 2022, on 7th Street in Victorville between E Sand Street and Lorene Drive.
The Victorville Fire Department and AMR arrived onscene and found the young girl that was being held by her aunt on the sidewalk.
Emergency workers rushed the child to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and further transported her by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The child’s aunt told VVNG she took the 9-year-old girl and her two younger siblings walking across the street to order dinner at the Queen Drive IN. After picking up the food they held hands and started walking back across Seventh Street.
The four of them were standing and waiting in the middle turning lane when the young girl was hit.
The aunt said a red vehicle stopped at the scene and the driver picked up and carried the injured girl over to her. The driver told her he wasn’t the one that hit her and left the scene approximately 5-10 minutes later.
The Victorville Police Department closed down 7th Street in both directions while they investigate.
