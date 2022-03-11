Hit and Run driver causes rollover crash on Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hit-and-run driver caused a 37-year-old woman’s vehicle to roll Thursday in Victorville.

It happened on March 10, 2022, at about 1:57 am, in the area of Mojave Drive and East Trail.

Sheriff’s officials said the female victim was eastbound on Mojave Drive when the suspect’s vehicle slammed into the back of her vehicle and caused it to roll multiple times.

The Victorville woman was not injured in the collision.

Deputies located the suspect’s gray van, unoccupied, near Moonglow Lane and Melody Lane, however, no suspect has been identified.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

