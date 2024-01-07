Hit-and-Run Crash on Interstate 15 Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

Advertisement

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – motorcycle rider was hospitalized with road rash injuries after a hit-and-run crash on the southbound Interstate 15, just south of Ranchero Road on January 7, 2024.

The incident took place at 1:29 p.m. when a white Toyota sedan collided with the rider, causing him to be thrown from the bike and sustain road rash on both arms.

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the scene, where they found a damaged black and blue Yamaha GYTR and the injured rider.

He was then transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.

CHP logs confirmed that the rider managed to arrange for his daughter to pick up the motorcycle.

Unfortunately, the white sedan involved in the crash fled the scene, and further details were not immediately available.

According to Sig Alert, a wind advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. Sunday along the I-15 Freeway, stretching from Main Street in Hesperia to Halloran Summit Road.

It is currently unclear if this factor contributed to the crash, as the CHP is conducting an investigation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining at the scene of an accident and providing assistance to those in need.

