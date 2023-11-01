All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Hiring Event Planned in Victorville on Friday, November 3rd For New Wellness Center

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 1, 2023
the wellness center in old town victorville
(photo courtesy of Victorville City)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The operators for the new Victorville Wellness Center are hosting a hiring event from 3:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Victorville Activities Center.

Positions are available in a variety of fields. They include:

  • Client Services Monitor
  • Intake Specialist
  • Medical Assistant
  • Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
  • Family Nurse Practitioner
  • Case Manager/Housing Navigator
  • Licensed Vocational Nurse
  • Registered Nurse Case Manager

Many positions include paid vacation and sick leave, health insurance, life insurance, 401K and an employee assistance program.

The center is located at 15075 Hesperia Rd. For more information, please call 760-515-2464.

Related Articles
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 1, 2023
Back to top button