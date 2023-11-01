Hiring Event Planned in Victorville on Friday, November 3rd For New Wellness Center

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The operators for the new Victorville Wellness Center are hosting a hiring event from 3:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Victorville Activities Center.
Positions are available in a variety of fields. They include:
- Client Services Monitor
- Intake Specialist
- Medical Assistant
- Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
- Family Nurse Practitioner
- Case Manager/Housing Navigator
- Licensed Vocational Nurse
- Registered Nurse Case Manager
Many positions include paid vacation and sick leave, health insurance, life insurance, 401K and an employee assistance program.
The center is located at 15075 Hesperia Rd. For more information, please call 760-515-2464.
