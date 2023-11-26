Hikers Find Skeletal Remains Near Sheriff’s Department Training Academy in Glen Helen

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station received a call on November 23, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. regarding skeletal remains that were found by hikers in the area of Institution Road and Verdemont Ranch Road.

Upon arrival, the deputies confirmed that the bones belonged to a human. The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

“The remains were transported to the Coroner’s Office and further investigation is needed to determine the identity of the victim, and a manner and cause of death,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.

