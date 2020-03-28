Highway 395 widening project continues, despite coronavirus pandemic

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Construction for the week of March 30th will continue despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that brought other jobs around the world to an abrupt halt.

“Per the Governor’s Executive Order, the transportation and construction sectors are identified as critical. We will continue to progress on our efforts to deliver transportation projects throughout the county,” the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) stated.

Crews and office support staff are taking extra care to reduce exposure whenever possible.

“We continue to watch for direction from the State and Federal levels and will assess our activities accordingly. We encourage you to understand the road conditions before venturing out in project areas throughout the county,” the department stated.

For the week of March 30, crews will be working to install standing traffic signal poles at intersections along the corridor, electrical services and boxes, Asphalt paving and installing soundwalls between Air Base Road and Bartlett Avenue.

Please remember all construction is dynamic and the schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change given the ongoing circumstances. -SBCTA

For the next three months, crews plan to finish paving on the northbound side of US 395 as well as shift traffic to prepare for the last phase of construction.

Please be alert and proceed with caution as you travel through the corridor. For more information about this project, visit our previous VVNG article here.

