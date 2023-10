Highway 395 offramp at NB 15 freeway shut down following crash

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Highway 395 offramp from the northbound 15 Freeway was shut down after a crash involving a semi-truck blocked traffic.

On Saturday morning October 21, 2023, the San Bernardino County Fire Department along with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a a silver Toyota Prius with damage to both sides of the vehicle.

According to CHP logs, the Prius struck the center divider and was subsequently struck by a semi-truck.

The #3 lane of the northbound 15 freeway and the NB 15/Highway 395 interchange were closed.

An additional crash occurred in the same area at about 8:55 a.m., involving a motor home and a semi-truck. Only minor damage was reported in the second incident.

No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.

As of 10 a.m., traffic was still heavy in the area.

