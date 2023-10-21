15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedFreeway Traffic

Highway 395 offramp at NB 15 freeway shut down following crash

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 21, 2023
northbound 15 freeway accident in hesperia involving a suv and a tractor trailer

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Highway 395 offramp from the northbound 15 Freeway was shut down after a crash involving a semi-truck blocked traffic.

On Saturday morning October 21, 2023, the San Bernardino County Fire Department along with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a a silver Toyota Prius with damage to both sides of the vehicle.

northbound 15 freeway accident in hesperia involving a suv and a tractor trailer

According to CHP logs, the Prius struck the center divider and was subsequently struck by a semi-truck.

Related Articles

The #3 lane of the northbound 15 freeway and the NB 15/Highway 395 interchange were closed.

An additional crash occurred in the same area at about 8:55 a.m., involving a motor home and a semi-truck. Only minor damage was reported in the second incident.

northbound 15 freeway accident in hesperia involving a suv and a tractor trailer

No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.

As of 10 a.m., traffic was still heavy in the area.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 21, 2023
Back to top button