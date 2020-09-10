Semi truck involved in crash after running red light on Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of US Highway 395 in Victorville remains closed several hours after a crash involving an overturned semi Thursday morning.

It happened at about 8:30 AM on September 10, 2020, at the intersection of Dos Palmas Road and US-395.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the semi was traveling southbound on Hwy 395 when the male driver ran a red light at the intersection of Dos Palmas.

“The Nissan truck and the van were traveling eastbound on Dos Palmas. The semi hit the Nissan and then flipped on to its side, falling on the van in the process,” stated Rodriguez.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and requested a helicopter to airlift the female driver of the Nissan to a trauma center. A Reach helicopter landed in a nearby field and subsequently transported the female. Rodriguez said her injuries were determined to be minor.

The male driver of the semi walking around after the crash but was also transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the AT&T work van did not sustain any injuries.

The trailer of the semi was carrying pallets of Gatorade cases that spilled onto the highway.

As of 2:00 PM the southbound lanes of US 395 had reopened and motorists were advised to use caution traveling through the area. Northbound 395 remains closed between Lunda Road and Palmdale Road to allow for cleanup of the semi’s Gatorade load and for deputies to complete the investigation.

A female driver of the Nissan truck was airlifted from the scene. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

