Highway 395 in Victorville closed due to fatal crash investigation
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old woman critically injured in a head-on traffic collision on U.S. Highway 395 in Victorville has died, officials confirmed.
The fatal crash happened at about 6:07 am, on August 4, 2021, south of Dos Palmas Road, and involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a silver 2011 Toyota Camry. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the driver of the sedan was trapped.
Victorville City Firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the woman from the sedan and requested a medical helicopter to respond to the scene along with one additional ambulance.
A Reach helicopter landed safely on the highway but the request was eventually canceled due to a decline in condition and the patient was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said one person is deceased and deputies with the Victorville Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene.
Two other people from the truck were transported from the crash with moderate injuries.
The deceased woman is from Moreno Valley and her identity is pending notification of next of kin.
Highway 395 between Luna Road and Dos Palmas Road was shut down in both directions and expected to remain closed for several hours.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy S. Lenihan at 760-241-2911.
