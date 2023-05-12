Highway 395 in Hesperia closed Thursday night due to a major accident investigation

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of US Highway 395 in Hesperia remains closed Thursday night due to a major accident investigation.

At about 6:30 pm, on May 11, 2023, San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to a traffic collision on the 395, south of Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a white Toyota Prius with extensive damage and the driver trapped inside. A second vehicle involved, a Chevy Suburban SUV was stopped several hundred feet away.

(The second Mercy Air helicopter preparing to land on US Highway 395 and airlift a person injured in a traffic accident. Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters reported they had a total of three immediate patients and requested two helicopters to land at the scene. The jaws of life were used to extricate a woman from the Toyota.

Two Mercy Airships landed on the highway and subsequently airlifted two of the critically injured to trauma hospitals and the third person was transported by ground ambulance.

An update on the injuries sustained was not available and the sheriff’s public information officer did not respond to an email inquiry requesting additional information on the collision.

(The male from the SUV was placed in handcuffs shortly after the accident and placed into the back of a patrol vehicle. Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

An adult male from the involved SUV was placed in handcuffs and transported from the scene in a patrol vehicle. At this time, the identity or reason why he was detained/arrested is unknown.

As of 10:30 pm, the highway remained closed in both directions between Main and Poplar Streets. The Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story, be sure to check back for updates as they become available.

