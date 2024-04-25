Highway 395 in Adelanto closed Wednesday for a major injury traffic accident investigation

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Highway 395 in Adelanto was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon, for a major injury traffic accident investigation.

The collision was reported at about 12:22 pm, on April 24, 2024, on US-395 and Auburn Avenue.

Emergency personnel from San Bernardino County Fire arrived and located a white 2005 Dodge Neon with major damage blocking the roadway.

According to a passerby, the car was occupied by multiple people, and two of them were critically injured. Two ground ambulances responded and eventually transported two of the occupants with unknown injuries.

The other vehicle involved, a pickup truck pulling a double-decker car hauler trailer was pulled onto the shoulder of the northbound 395. The driver was not injured and cooperated with deputies investigating.

Highway 395 was shut down for approximately two hours until the vehicle was towed and the roadway cleared.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Staci Parks did not respond to an email requesting additional information about the collision. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Adelanto Sheriff’s Department.





(Scroll Down To Comment)