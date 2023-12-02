Highway 395 closed in Adelanto due to fatal pedestrian accident investigation

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 395 in Adelanto, leading to the closure of the Highway on Saturday morning.

The collision took place at approximately 4:42 am on December 2, 2023, just south of Auburn Avenue.

It remains unclear why the pedestrian was struck by the tractor-trailer combination. However, the impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown off the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder on the right side of the highway.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased upon arrival.

After the impact, the driver of the semi pulled over to the right shoulder. The front passenger side of the semi displayed visible damage due to the collision. The male driver was not injured and cooperated with the police during the investigation.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that a male pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Caltrans set up hard road closures on US-395 between Chamberlaine Way and Auburn Avenue until further notice.

The Adelanto Sheriff’s Station is investigating the collision and details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

