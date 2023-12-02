Adelanto NewsAll NewsFeatured

Highway 395 closed in Adelanto due to fatal pedestrian accident investigation

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 2, 2023
pedestrian struck and killed by a semi on highway 395 in adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 395 in Adelanto, leading to the closure of the Highway on Saturday morning.

The collision took place at approximately 4:42 am on December 2, 2023, just south of Auburn Avenue.

It remains unclear why the pedestrian was struck by the tractor-trailer combination. However, the impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown off the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder on the right side of the highway.

pedestrian struck and killed by a semi on highway 395 in adelanto

San Bernardino County Fire responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased upon arrival.

Related Articles

After the impact, the driver of the semi pulled over to the right shoulder. The front passenger side of the semi displayed visible damage due to the collision. The male driver was not injured and cooperated with the police during the investigation.

pedestrian struck and killed by a semi on highway 395 in adelanto

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that a male pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Caltrans set up hard road closures on US-395 between Chamberlaine Way and Auburn Avenue until further notice.

pedestrian struck and killed by a semi on highway 395 in adelanto

The Adelanto Sheriff’s Station is investigating the collision and details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 2, 2023
Back to top button