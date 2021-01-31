All News
Highway 395 closed due to fatal crash Sunday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Highway 395 remains closed following a fatal single-vehicle traffic collision early Sunday morning.
It happened at at about 5:39 am on January 31, 2021, near Yucca Terrace Drive in Hesperia.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the crash and located a red Ford Mustang with major damage along the northbound shoulder and pronounced the driver deceased.
Sheriff’s deputy S. Lopiccolo told VVNG the family had already been notified as was at the scene.
North and southbound US Highway 395 is expected to remain closed between Main Street in Hesperia and Eucalyptus Street in Victorville for several hours due to the investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
