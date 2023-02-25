Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The powerful winter storm has prompted Caltrans District 8 to shut down Highway 138 near the town of Wrightwood Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, on February 24, 2023, at about 5:08 pm, dispatch received information that the conditions on SR138/SR2 were beginning to get icy.

At 6:08 pm, a hard closure was requested at Beekly for eastbound traffic and westbound at Blossom due to icy conditions.

According to Caltrans, the closure is from Berkeley to Hess Road in both directions. “Crews are working hard to get it open as you can see it’s pretty tough out there,” stated the agency.

Wrightwood is currently under a blizzard and flood watch warning until 4:00 pm on Saturday. Night-time temperatures were in the low 30s with continued heavy snowfall in the forecast.

Caltrans along with CHP has been working to keep the I-15 freeway open through the Cajon Pass. VVNG reported on the closure of the bypass lane in both directions in Hesperia that resulted in major traffic delays on Friday.

The next storm system is still on track for late tonight into Saturday morning.

(Caltrans District 8)

(Caltrans District 8)

