All News
Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The powerful winter storm has prompted Caltrans District 8 to shut down Highway 138 near the town of Wrightwood Friday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, on February 24, 2023, at about 5:08 pm, dispatch received information that the conditions on SR138/SR2 were beginning to get icy.
At 6:08 pm, a hard closure was requested at Beekly for eastbound traffic and westbound at Blossom due to icy conditions.
According to Caltrans, the closure is from Berkeley to Hess Road in both directions. “Crews are working hard to get it open as you can see it’s pretty tough out there,” stated the agency.
Wrightwood is currently under a blizzard and flood watch warning until 4:00 pm on Saturday. Night-time temperatures were in the low 30s with continued heavy snowfall in the forecast.
Caltrans along with CHP has been working to keep the I-15 freeway open through the Cajon Pass. VVNG reported on the closure of the bypass lane in both directions in Hesperia that resulted in major traffic delays on Friday.
The next storm system is still on track for late tonight into Saturday morning.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The powerful winter storm has prompted Caltrans District 8 to shut down Highway 138 near the...
VVUHSD Board Member Dew honored by Senator Wilk
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In celebration of Black History Month, State Senator Scott Wilk honored longtime local educator and Victor...
15 freeway bypass lane closures in Hesperia cause traffic delays on Friday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The closure of the bypass lanes on the north and southbound I-15 freeway through the City...
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville schools were placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a...
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child is being held...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
18-year-old fleeing from a house party in Victorville involved in hit-and-run crash
-
All News1 week ago
Transient arrested after breaking into a storage room in Victorville
-
Featured1 week ago
2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing a school and a home Friday night in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Several critically injured after 2 motorcycles collide into pickup truck in Apple Valley
-
15 freeway3 weeks ago
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
-
All News3 weeks ago
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville