High Winds and Freezing Temperatures Expected in Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victor Valley is currently under a high wind warning until Thursday at 10am, with gusts of up to 55 mph expected.

Residents, especially those operating high profile vehicles, are urged to exercise extreme caution.

The cities of Wrightwood, Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley fall under this wind advisory.

In addition to the high wind warning, parts of the Victor Valley are anticipated to experience temperatures dropping below 30 degrees this week.

Commuters are advised to be cautious of slippery roads due to these freezing temperatures.

Moreover, pet owners are urged to bring their animals indoors to protect them from the cold weather.

High winds and freezing temperatures can create hazardous driving conditions, making it crucial for residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

As the high wind warning and plummeting temperatures persist, it is essential for everyone in the Victor Valley to stay updated on weather forecasts and advisories.



