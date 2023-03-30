High-speed pursuit ends after suspect crashes in Hesperia

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A dangerous high-speed pursuit that started in Victorville came to an end after the suspect crashed in Hesperia.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at about 10:30 am, sheriff’s dispatch received a call with second-hand information that a woman was being harassed in front of Ozell’s Jewelers.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trica Blake told VVNG that the suspect, who is known to the victim, had gotten into her vehicle and refused to let her leave.

“When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect got into his own vehicle, a blue 2017 Honda, and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit,” stated Blake. “The suspect drove at high rates of speed on surface streets and the freeway.”

Deputies from surrounding agencies assisted during the pursuit which went westbound then eastbound on Bear Valley Road then southbound on Interstate 15, exiting Main Street in Hesperia.

The pursuit terminated near a residential neighborhood where Topaz Avenue dead ends near Courtney Street. The suspect continued driving into an open desert field where the vehicle flipped after driving over an approximate 12-foot drop and coming to rest on its roof in the soft sand.

Blake said he failed to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and deputies deployed less-lethal bean bag rounds into the vehicle.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was taken for medical clearance before being booked into custody at West Valley Detention Center.

The name of the suspect was not available for release at the time of this article. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

