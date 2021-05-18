All News
High-speed motorcycle pursuit in Apple Valley ends in crash
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A high-speed chase in Apple Valley ended when the suspect crashed his motorcycle.
It happened on May 15, 2021, at about 1:38 pm, Deputy Cullum attempted to stop a motorcycle on Bear Valley Road and the driver turned left onto Deep Creek on a solid red arrow.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the driver failed to yield and a 5-mile pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as Christopher Komnenus, a 50-year-old resident of Boron, reached speeds of 120 mph and drove into oncoming traffic.
“The pursuit ended when Komnenus collided into a curb and vehicle,” stated Alban. “Komnenus was in possession of methamphetamine and had a felony warrant out of Kern County.”
The suspect was injured and airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Alban said an update on his condition was not available.
