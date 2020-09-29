High Desert Survey to Live Stream Results on Oct 4th at 11am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Earlier this week, the High Desert Survey announced it will live stream the findings of a survey conducted in the High Desert in 2019.

The LIVE event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM via Facebook/YouTube and will feature presentations, information, and actionable items for residents to get involved.

“People keep saying, I love the High Desert, but there are a lot of issues that need to be taken care of,” said Dr. Barbara Sirotnik. “Are the issues unique to the High Desert? No, but it’s important that the community comes together…to solve the issues.”

The presentation will be moderated by Mr. Joseph W. Brady, of the Bradco Companies and will showcase the findings from the over 13,000 responses. Brady said he really hopes to see over 10,000 residents tune in and participate in the live streaming event.

Keynote speakers for the event include Dr. Barbara Sirotnik, a Professor of Statistics, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management as well as Dr. John Husing. Dr. Husing is a Ph.D.economist and has studied Southern California’s growing economy for five decades.

“The Strategy Report will clearly articulate what our region needs to do in order to turn the High Desert’s issues around, and to also point out what will happen if we do not take action,” stated survey officials.

For more information visit HighDesertSurvey.com … Link to view event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/348742146538297

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.