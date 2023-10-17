High Desert Second Chance Food Bank Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize High Desert Second Chance Food Bank in Hesperia as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter.

“The pandemic exposed how prevalent food insecurity is in our society. It’s not just those experiencing homelessness. It’s families, single parents, seniors, veterans – people from all walks of life who are struggling to put food on the table,” said Senator Wilk. “The selfless work High Desert Second Chance performs is a lifeline for those vulnerable members of our community, and I am incredibly grateful for their passion, service, and dedication. I am very happy to recognize High Desert Second Chance Food Bank as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter. Congratulations!”

High Desert Second Chance Food Bank began in 2014 from the personal journey of co-founder Leana Watson. As a single mother of three, she experienced the harrowing challenges of domestic violence and homelessness. But despite those challenges, Leana managed to stabilize her family life and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a focus on PTSD.

She and husband, Greg, initiated High Desert Second Chance as a street ministry and in 2016 its success would lead to the creation of the High Desert Food Collaborative with the goal of addressing food insecurity.

During the pandemic High Desert Second Chance’s food distribution was lifesaving for many in the Victor Valley area.

High Desert Second Chance operates a diverse array of programs, including a home food delivery service for seniors and veterans who are bedbound, on hospice care, disabled, and lack transportation. Additionally, they run a “no food goes to waste” program, addressing food waste and recovery by redirecting non-edible products to local farmers, ranchers, livestock owners, and composters.

“High Desert Second Chance was honored by Senator Scott Wilk’s presence, who chose us out of 1,000 nonprofits,” said Christina Kennedy, President and Community Relations Coordinator for the nonprofit. “It was truly a family affair. High Desert Second Chance welcomed all those who contributed to this momentous recognition. Their volunteers, the organization’s backbone, have been indispensable with their dedication, hard work, and sacrifices. We are here to be of service!”

(News release from the office of Senator Wilk)