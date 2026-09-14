High Desert Rodeo Brings Two Nights Of Action To San Bernardino County Fairgrounds In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The High Desert Rodeo is coming to the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds on Sept. 19 and 20, 2026, for two nights of rodeo action in Victorville.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, followed by a second night at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, according to event information provided by organizers.

The rodeo will take place at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 Seventh St. in Victorville.

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Tickets are $20, with admission free for children 5 and younger. Parking is $5.

Tickets can be purchased online through the San Bernardino County Fair website. Advance tickets are also available at Apple Valley Feed Bin on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, Graham Equipment on Hesperia Road in Victorville and Feed Barn on Phelan Road in Phelan.

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Organizers said the High Desert Rodeo was founded by a group of like-minded individuals who wanted to keep the tradition of rodeo alive in the High Desert, where the sport has long had community support.

This year’s event is generating excitement among sponsors, participants and organizers, who are working to make the rodeo bigger and better than ever.

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Organizers describe the rodeo as more than a weekend event, saying it represents community, heritage and a shared passion for Western traditions. Families, rodeo fans and other supporters from throughout the region are invited to attend and celebrate the tradition of rodeo in the High Desert.

The event is sponsored by Victorville Motors and Ram Truck Center Victorville Motors. The event flyer also lists Hesperia Wranglers Inc. and Double F Cattle Co.

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For additional event information, organizers can be contacted at Hidesertrodeo@gmail.com.

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