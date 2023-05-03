High Desert Residents Can Get Free One-Pound Reusable Propane Cylinder

VICTORVILLE, Cali. (VVNG.com) — Mojave Desert Mountain & Recycling is offering High Desert residents a free reusable 1-pound propane cylinder when they sign a pledge to no longer use single-use cylinders.

The limit is one reusable cylinder per household, while supplies last. To take advantage of this offer, go to Apex Rentals located at 15745 Lorene Drive in Victorville, around the corner from Costco.

For more information, please call 760-247-3687.

Are there refillable 1lb propane tanks?

The Flame King 1 lb (16.4oz) refillable propane cylinder fits all appliances that today’s non-refillable tanks work with. This propane bottle is legally & lawfully refillable & transportable – just like your BBQ tank is.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, cautions the public to never refill DOT 39 cylinders, such as the 1lb. cylinders used for camping. These types of containers were not designed to withstand the stresses of emptying and refilling.

In January 2016, a young woman suffered severe burns and subsequently died from her injuries in a coffee stand explosion in Everett, Washington. The explosion was caused by a refilled propane DOT 39 cylinder (1 lb. bottle) that was stored inside the stand.

