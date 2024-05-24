High Desert Native Bobby Clemmer Sworn in as New Victorville Fire Chief

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – May 23, 2024 – The City of Victorville has officially sworn in Bobby Clemmer as the new Fire Chief of the Victorville Fire Department.

Clemmer, previously the Deputy Chief of Operations, has dedicated his entire career to serving the High Desert and brings a wealth of experience and local expertise to his new role.

Clemmer, an Apple Valley High School alumnus, began his fire service career in 2002 as a paid call firefighter in Barstow. He quickly advanced, becoming an Engineer and then a Captain. In 2017, he transferred to Apple Valley Fire, where he served as a Captain for 5.5 years and as an Interim Battalion Chief.

In February 2023, Clemmer joined the City of Victorville as a Training Battalion Chief. After nearly eight months as Interim Deputy Chief of Operations, he was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations in November of last year.

“The opportunity to lead an organization full of individuals I have tremendous respect for is exciting,” said Clemmer. “I’ve been fortunate enough to lead this group in different situations over the past year and remain impressed with every single person’s skill set.”

Clemmer earned a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University. Throughout his career as a firefighter, he has also worked as an adjunct instructor with Victor Valley College, 911 dispatcher with Desert Comm, and a private ambulance paramedic. In addition, Clemmer is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer, registered State Fire Training Instructor, and certified Chaplain. He is qualified in Urban Search and Rescue and has 20 years of paramedic experience.

“The support of my family has been unwavering,” said Clemmer who draws great inspiration from his wife Amanda and his three children, Mackenzie, Mason, and Jackson. “I am excited to see what the future holds and truly believe this is where I’m meant to be.”

Clemmer takes over from Interim Fire Chief William “Willie” Racowschi, who has led the department since December 2022.

“Bobby had the chance to mentor under an amazing leader in Chief Racowschi, and he’s learned the organizational culture,” said Victorville City Manager Keith C. Metzler. “He is going to be a great fit for the Victorville Fire Department.”

The Victorville Fire Department has a rich history dating back to 1926 when the Victorville County Fire Protection District was established. The Victorville Volunteer Fire Department followed in 1930. In 1976, control of the Fire Protection District was transferred to the City of Victorville, and in March 2019, the city re-established its Fire Department after a decade of contracted services.





