High Desert Farmers Market Searching For New Home Amid Rising Costs At Victor Valley College

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The High Desert Farmers Market is searching for a potential long-term home as it reviews a lease renewal at Victor Valley College that organizers say could raise its VVC-related expenses to approximately $7,000 per month.

The market, which has connected the community with Southern California farmers, local food producers and small businesses for more than 35 years, said it remains open at Victor Valley College while the search is underway.

Under the proposed lease terms, the market said its monthly rent would increase to $4,000, double the amount under its previous agreement. Organizers said another $3,000 in facility-related expenses, including police services, would bring the total cost of remaining at VVC to about $7,000 each month.

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That amount does not include other operating expenses such as permits, maintenance and parking patrols, according to information provided by the High Desert Farmers Market.

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Farmers Market)

Market organizers said the additional expenses could ultimately affect participating farmers, vendors and customers.

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“To cover the additional costs, we would have to increase fees for our farmers and vendors, who may then have to pass those costs along through their prices,” the market said in its announcement. “Finding an affordable and stable home would help us protect the accessibility of the market for our farmers, vendors, and customers.”

Another concern cited by organizers is the possibility of future development of the property. The market said that could result in it being asked to relocate with limited notice.

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“Because of this, we are beginning the search for a long-term home where the High Desert Farmers Market can continue serving our community and build for the future,” the announcement stated.

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Farmers Market)

The market is seeking approximately 20 acres within a three-mile radius of its current location on the lower campus of Victor Valley College. Organizers said remaining nearby would help keep the market accessible and affordable for farmers, vendors and customers.

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The market is open to discussing available land, long-term leases, property purchases, partnerships and other potential arrangements with landowners, organizations or community partners.

Qualified leads can be sent privately to contact@highdesertfarmersmarket.com.

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The High Desert Farmers Market continues to operate every Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at Victor Valley College’s lower campus. The year-round market operates rain or shine.

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