High Desert Detention Center Conducts Comprehensive Security Sweep to Combat Smuggling

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On May 11, 2024, a broad-scale security operation took place at the High Desert Detention Center (HDDC), located in Adelanto, California.

The initiative was a collaborated effort featuring key interventions from multiple law enforcement bodies, including the San Bernardino County Probation’s narcotics detection canines, the Narcotics Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

This extensive search operation led to significant discoveries, highlighting the retrieval of weapons and various dangerous items classified as contraband within the detention facility. These findings are critical, underscoring the persistent challenges and ongoing efforts needed to maintain safety and order within such facilities.

A noteworthy aspect of the operation was the impactful role of narcotics detection canines. These trained dogs successfully identified illegal narcotics hidden in pieces of U.S. mail addressed to inmates and within the housing units of the facility. The precise types and quantities of narcotics are currently under investigation, with further analysis expected to bring more details to light.

The HDDC officials emphasized their unwavering commitment to combatting contraband and maintaining a drug-free environment.

“The detention staff remains committed to staying vigilant in their efforts to keep our jails drug-free and will continue to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal,” stated the officials from the Detentions and Corrections Bureau.

With ongoing investigations and the support of comprehensive security measures, the High Desert Detention Center stands resolute in its mission to uphold high standards of safety and security.





(Scroll Down To Comment)