High Desert Crime Victims Memorial Planned April 27 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — First District Supervisor Paul Cook’s office is co-hosting the first-ever High Desert Crime Victims Memorial with San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson on Wednesday, April 27.

The public is invited to attend this special event, which will take place from noon until 1 p.m. at the Town of Apple Valley Amphitheater. The theme for 2022 is “Rights, Access, Equity, for all victims.”

“The High Desert Memorial is the first time we have recognized National Crime Victims with a ceremony in the High Desert,” said Anderson, who will be speaking at the event. “We all have a part to play in reaching crime victims, especially those in marginalized communities, and supporting them on their healing journey. Together, we can reduce barriers for victims by ensuring the availability of comprehensive services.”

Did you know that the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office has a special Victim Services Center in Victorville? The department’s victim advocates are there to provide help and support to crime victims and witnesses. Services include crisis counseling, emergency services, resource referrals, orientations to the criminal justice system, compensation for expenses, and court support.

The Victim Services Center is located at 15371 Civic Dr., 1st Floor, Victorville. For more information, please call (760) 552-6947 or visit them online.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.