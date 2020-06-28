Hesperia Zoo is looking for volunteers

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Zoo is looking for great volunteers with some extra time to spare in the mornings.

Earlier this week, the zoo posted on Facebook and said that they would like to offer some more programs for everyone but can’t due to low staffing.

Volunteers are accepted 7 days a week and are asked to arrive at 7AM sharp! The time is needed so the staff can get everyone through the locked gate at the same time. Volunteers should plan to stay until 11 AM to escort everyone out together.

Volunteers as young as 13 years years of age are accepted but they must be accompanied by a legal guardian who is also volunteering.

Over 16 years of age no guardian necessary but we must have a parent or legal guardian sign our release form.

Volunteers (in good physical health) may be asked to, but are not limited to: raking, shoveling, cleaning, painting, landscaping, feeding, make enrichment items, brushing, watering etc.

Volunteers will need to bring water, a hat, and should wear earth-toned clothing, no tank tops but t-shirts and shorts are fine. Closed toes shoes are a must.

Those wishing to volunteer should contact the Hesperia Zoo via email and let them know the day(s) you can volunteer. The email os [email protected]

The Hesperia Zoo is located at 19038 Willow Street in Hesperia.

Hesperia Zoo re-opened on June 17th after being closed for several months. (Photo Hesperia Zoo Facebook)

